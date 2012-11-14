Quick Take: Ravens-Steelers grudge match returns

Why this game is intriguing: Both sides have suffered through key injuries while listening to doubters tell them they're over the hill. It was that way when the Ravens lost linebacker Ray Lewis and cornerback Lardarius Webb, allowing boatloads of rushing yards in the process. It was that way for the Steelers when their offensive line began to crumble and their running backs were injured -- and it's that way again now that their quarterback is down. But when you're tough-minded, sometimes adversity doesn't really matter. That's been the case with the Ravens and Steelers. On the field, the most intriguing battle will be between Baltimore's offense and Pittsburgh's defense. That high-flying no-huddle look has kept the Ravens winning, but will it pass the stiffest test? In unfriendly Heinz Field, against the No. 1 defense, can quarterback Joe Flacco still come out firing? These are all the reasons -- even with Roethlisberger sidelined -- this is must-see TV.
Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 06:02 AM
