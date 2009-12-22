Quick Take: Ravens/Steelers

In Brief
» Last meeting:Paul Kruger's interception of Dennis Dixon set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Ravens beat the Steelers, 20-17, a month ago.
» Streaks: The Ravens have won five of the last eight meetings, but trail the overall series, 18-10, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Baltimore notched its second straight convincing victory, blowing out Chicago, 31-7. ... Pittsburgh saved its season with a dramatic 37-36 win over Green Bay.
Keep your eye on ...
Dick LeBeau's adjustments: The Steelers' defensive coordinator is up for Hall of Fame consideration, but not for how poorly his unit has played the last few weeks. Coach Mike Tomlin had so little confidence in his defense last week that he elected to go for a failed onside kick with the lead late in the fourth quarter. It is up to the venerable LeBeau to get his squad playing better against the Ravens.
Baltimore's Heinz Field hex: The Ravens are just 2-8 at Pittsburgh's home stadium, which opened in 2001. They have lost in all different types of ways there, and usually in excruciating fashion. The Ravens must overcome the mental hurdle of playing at Heinz Field, especially if it is a close game late in the fourth quarter.
Did you know?
The Ravens have swept the Steelers just once all time. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco had a career-high four touchdown passes last week. ... Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger set a franchise record with 503 passing yards last week. ... If the playoffs started today, the Ravens would be in, but the Steelers would be out. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.