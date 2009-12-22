Quick Take: Ravens/Steelers

Keep your eye on ... Ben Roethlisberger's encore performance: In last week's win over the Packers, Roethlisberger passed for 503 yards, and connected with Mike Wallace on the winning touchdown as time expired. He missed the first game against the Ravens this year with a concussion, and will undoubtedly be ready to face them this time around.

Dick LeBeau's adjustments: The Steelers' defensive coordinator is up for Hall of Fame consideration, but not for how poorly his unit has played the last few weeks. Coach Mike Tomlin had so little confidence in his defense last week that he elected to go for a failed onside kick with the lead late in the fourth quarter. It is up to the venerable LeBeau to get his squad playing better against the Ravens.