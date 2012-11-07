Quick Take: Ravens seek offensive rebound

Why this game is intriguing: The Raiders might have shown some promise early on, but with star runner Darren McFadden unlikely to play due to a high-ankle sprain, this game becomes about the Ravens. As in, was that offensive dud they put up against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday real? Or, better yet, was that game the first sign that their defense has made up for the loss of Ray Lewis? Baltimore is getting healthier on that side of the ball; a resounding win would prove it. The Ravens seem to be the forgotten team in the AFC, and a solid showing would remind us they're still here.
Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 08:05 AM
