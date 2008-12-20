Quick Take: Ravens run away with win

Published: Dec 20, 2008 at 04:50 PM

It was over when ...
Le'Ron McClain ripped off an 82-yard touchdown run to give the Ravens a nine-point lead with 1:18 remaining. The Cowboys had twice rallied to cut Baltimore's lead to two in the final 3:42, but Baltimore answered both times -- first with a 77-yard touchdown run by Willis McGahee, and finally with McClain's score.

Fan feedback

   Will the 
  Ravens make the playoffs? How will the 
  Cowboys respond to the loss? 
   **What are your thoughts?**

Game ball
Derrick Mason aggravated a left shoulder injury in the first quarter, but stayed in the game. He finished with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. It appeared that Mason could not lift his arm above his shoulder, but that didn't stop him from making a critical recovery on a McClain fumble or scoring Baltimore's first touchdown -- a 13-yard reception in the third quarter.

Key stat
The Cowboys recorded five sacks while establishing a 7-6 lead early on, but did not take down Joe Flacco a single time while trailing in the second half.

Noteworthy
The Cowboys' loss allowed the Carolina Panthers to clinch a playoff spot. Click here for a complete look at the playoff picture. ... With two interceptions in the first half, Ed Reed increased his season total to seven, tying him with Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu. ... DeMarcus Ware increased his league-leading sack total to 20. He needs three sacks in his final game to eclipse Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. ... McGahee's 77-yard run and McClain's 82-yard run were the longest of both players' careers. ... Mason has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. ... The Ravens have not allowed an opposing RB to rush for 100-plus yards in 33 straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL.

