Quick Take: Ravens rout Redskins

Published: Aug 13, 2009 at 03:54 PM

What we learned ...

The Ravens like Justin Harper: Baltimore is looking for receiving depth behind starters Derrick Mason and Mark Clayton and rookie Justin Harper got an extended audition Thursday night. Harper had some highs and lows, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, but also dropping several passes.

Not much has changed under Mattison: At least for one preseason game, the Ravens appear to have lost nothing on defense with Rex Ryan out of the picture. New defensive coordinator Greg Mattison's charges pitched a shutout and thoroughly dominated the Redskins.

Washington has a lot of work to do: The offense failed to score a point and the defense gave up 500 yards -- not a good preseason opener for the Redskins. Though most of the starters played less than a quarter, they struggled in their minimal time, and the backups were mostly overmatched by their Ravens counterparts.

