Quick Take: Ravens rout Bengals

It was over when ...
Mark Clayton took a handoff from QB Joe Flacco and threw the ball 32 yards to a wide-open Derrick Mason in the end zone, putting the Ravens up 20-3 in the third quarter.
Game ball
In addition to throwing for a score, Clayton was also on the recieving end of a 70-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. He burned the Bengals secondary for a career-high 164 yards on five receptions.
Key stat
Against the NFL's second-ranked defense, the Bengals only managed six first downs and were forced to punt 11 times, tying a franchise record.
Noteworthy
This was the Ravens' sixth road game in eight weeks. ... Baltimore swept Cincinnati for the first time since 2002. ... Ravens RB Willis McGahee was active but did not play. ... The Ravens have won six of their last seven games. ... The Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention before the game began.