Quick Take: Ravens-Patriots

Ravens OT Jared Gaither was carried off the field on a stretcher with an apparent head injury in the second quarter. ... With his third-quarter touchdown reception, Randy Moss moved past Marshall Faulk into sixth all-time, with 137 career touchdowns. ... The Patriots improved to 5-0 all-time against the Ravens. ... Before Sunday, the Ravens had not allowed a rushing touchdown in four games. They gave up two to the Patriots. ... Willis McGahee scored his seventh touchdown of the season. ... The Ravens have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 39 straight games (longest active streak in the NFL). ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs forced Brady's fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered for a touchdown by DT Dwan Edwards.