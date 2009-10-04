Quick Take: Ravens-Patriots

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 09:49 AM

It was over when ...

Baltimore's potential game-winning drive stalled as Mark Clayton dropped a perfect fourth-down pass that would have given the Ravens a first-and-goal. The Patriots took a knee and ran out the remaining 28 seconds off the clock.

On NFL Replay
Game ball

Tom Brady's numbers weren't prolific (21 of 32, 258 yards, one touchdown, one fumble lost), but he spread the ball around to nine different receivers and scored the Patriots' first touchdown on a 1-yard QB sneak in the first quarter. His 14-yard pass to Randy Moss in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a tight game.

Key Stat

The Patriots entered the game with four touchdowns in 13 visits inside the red zone, but on Sunday they finally managed to finish most of their drives with touchdowns. The Patriots scored touchdowns on three of five trips inside the Ravens' 20.

Noteworthy

Ravens OT Jared Gaither was carried off the field on a stretcher with an apparent head injury in the second quarter. ... With his third-quarter touchdown reception, Randy Moss moved past Marshall Faulk into sixth all-time, with 137 career touchdowns. ... The Patriots improved to 5-0 all-time against the Ravens. ... Before Sunday, the Ravens had not allowed a rushing touchdown in four games. They gave up two to the Patriots. ... Willis McGahee scored his seventh touchdown of the season. ... The Ravens have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 39 straight games (longest active streak in the NFL). ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs forced Brady's fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered for a touchdown by DT Dwan Edwards.

