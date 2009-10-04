Quick Take: Ravens-Patriots

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the New England Patriots' 27-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Game ball
Tom Brady's numbers weren't prolific (21 of 32, 258 yards, one touchdown, one fumble lost), but he spread the ball around to nine different receivers and scored the Patriots' first touchdown on a 1-yard QB sneak in the first quarter. His 14-yard pass to Randy Moss in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a tight game.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Ravens OT Jared Gaither was carried off the field on a stretcher with an apparent head injury in the second quarter. ... With his third-quarter touchdown reception, Randy Moss moved past Marshall Faulk into sixth all-time, with 137 career touchdowns. ... The Patriots improved to 5-0 all-time against the Ravens. ... Before Sunday, the Ravens had not allowed a rushing touchdown in four games. They gave up two to the Patriots. ... Willis McGahee scored his seventh touchdown of the season. ... The Ravens have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 39 straight games (longest active streak in the NFL). ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs forced Brady's fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered for a touchdown by DT Dwan Edwards.