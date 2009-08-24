Quick Take: Ravens give Sanchez an education

What we learned ...
New York Jets at
Mark Sanchez can bounce back: Last week, the Jets rookie QB completed a 48-yard pass on his first throw of the game. This week, he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first pass. After several more shaky moments, including a botched handoff, Sanchez was able to show some resolve, delivering a perfect 19-yard strike to Leon Washington for a touchdown.
Leon Washington can do it all: In what was mostly a woeful offensive showing for the Jets in the first half -- RB/KR Leon Washington was a bright spot. He shredded a formidable Ravens defense, finishing with 48 rushing yards on eight carries, 35 receiving yards on two catches, including a TD, and 93 kickoff return yards on three attempts.
Joe Flacco appears ready to make that next step: As a rookie QB last year, Flacco was asked to manage games and lean on the defense and rushing attack to bring the Ravens wins. Through two preseason games this year, Baltimore has let Flacco air it out and he has responded. While he completed only 8 of 18 passes, he threw for 120 yards and looked in firm control of the offense.