Quick Take: Ravens close season with win

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 12:14 PM

It was over when ...
The Steelers, down 27-21, could not put togethter an 89-yard, game-winning drive in the final two minutes of the game. The Steelers had no timeouts and David Pittman picked off Charlie Batch for the second time.

Game balls
Ravens WR Derrick Mason's six receptions gave him a career-high and franchise-record 103 receptions on the season. He also attained 1,000 yards for the sixth time in his career. He finished the season ranked third in the league in receptions.

Key stat
The Ravens had 21 first downs to the Steelers' 14, outgained them on the ground by 134 yards and held onto the ball for 13 more minutes.

Noteworthy
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Hines Ward, S Troy Polamalu and T Marvel Smith did not play. ... The Ravens have won five straight home games against the Steelers. ... Going into the game, Pittsburgh had a perfect mark vs. AFC North foes this season.

