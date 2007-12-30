Quick Take: Ravens close season with win

Game balls
Ravens WR Derrick Mason's six receptions gave him a career-high and franchise-record 103 receptions on the season. He also attained 1,000 yards for the sixth time in his career. He finished the season ranked third in the league in receptions.
Noteworthy
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Hines Ward, S Troy Polamalu and T Marvel Smith did not play. ... The Ravens have won five straight home games against the Steelers. ... Going into the game, Pittsburgh had a perfect mark vs. AFC North foes this season.