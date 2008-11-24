Quick Take: Ravens capitalize on Philly errors

Noteworthy

McNabb was benched by the Eagles at halftime after committing three turnovers in the second quarter. Kolb was not any better, completing 10 of 23 passes for 73 yards and two interceptions. ... The Eagles lost CB Asante Samuel and DE Darren Howard to injuries in the second half. Neither returned. ... Ravens RB Le'Ron McClain rushed for a career-high 88 yards and a touchdown. ... For the fifth time in his last six starts, Joe Flacco did not throw an interception.