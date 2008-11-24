Quick Take: Ravens capitalize on Philly errors

It was over when ...
Ravens safety Ed Reed picked off a Kevin Kolb pass in the end zone, broke several tackles and took it back 108 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. The return gave Baltimore a 29-7 lead and ended Philadelphia's best chance to score an offensive touchdown.
Game ball
Reed made the highlight-reel play, but it was LB Jarret Johnson who got things started for the Ravens defense. His sack of Donovan McNabb and subsequent fumble recovery early in the second quarter stymied a promising Eagles drive and set the stage for Baltimore's dominant defensive outing.
Noteworthy
McNabb was benched by the Eagles at halftime after committing three turnovers in the second quarter. Kolb was not any better, completing 10 of 23 passes for 73 yards and two interceptions. ... The Eagles lost CB Asante Samuel and DE Darren Howard to injuries in the second half. Neither returned. ... Ravens RB Le'Ron McClain rushed for a career-high 88 yards and a touchdown. ... For the fifth time in his last six starts, Joe Flacco did not throw an interception.