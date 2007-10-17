Quick Take: Ravens (4-2) at Bills (1-4)

Published: Oct 16, 2007 at 09:47 PM

Last meeting
On New Year's Eve 2006, the Ravens beat the Bills 19-7 and secured a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Streaks
The Ravens have beaten the Bills two straight times and now lead the all-time series 2-1.

Last week
Five different Ravens intercepted quarterback Gus Frerotte five times (a Ravens record) in a 22-3 rout of the banged-up St. Louis Rams. ... The Bills had a week off after losing a heartbreaker to Dallas, 25-24, in Week 5.

At stake
At 1-4, the Bills are fortunate to still be in second place in the AFC East. Unfortunately for them, they are in the same division as the 6-0 New England Patriots. ... Baltimore needs a win to take momentum into its bye week in preparation for a Week 9 showdown with AFC North-leading Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

Key matchup:
Ravens running back Willis McGahee vs. his old team. McGahee spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before being shipped out of Buffalo in an offseason trade he asked for. And he should get plenty of carries in this game with the Ravens deciding to hold Steve McNair out for another week. Despite running behind an offensive line made up of three rookies, McGahee should be able to get the Ravens going on offense against the league's worst defense. In their four victories, the Ravens have only scored three offensive touchdowns, but in Buffalo's four defeats, the Bills have given up 94 points and plenty of yardage.

Did you know?
Ravens receiver Derrick Mason leads the NFL with 49 receptions. ... Six of the last seven games Buffalo has played at home have been decided by three or fewer points. ... Buffalo is the only team in 2007 to start a rookie quarterback (Trent Edwards) and running back (Marshawn Lynch).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

