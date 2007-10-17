Quick Take: Ravens (4-2) at Bills (1-4)

Key matchup:

Ravens running back Willis McGahee vs. his old team. McGahee spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before being shipped out of Buffalo in an offseason trade he asked for. And he should get plenty of carries in this game with the Ravens deciding to hold Steve McNair out for another week. Despite running behind an offensive line made up of three rookies, McGahee should be able to get the Ravens going on offense against the league's worst defense. In their four victories, the Ravens have only scored three offensive touchdowns, but in Buffalo's four defeats, the Bills have given up 94 points and plenty of yardage.