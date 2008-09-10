Quick Take: Ravens (1-0) at Texans (0-1)

Published: Sep 10, 2008 at 08:37 AM

Last meeting
The Texans fell, 16-15, to Baltimore in 2005. In a game in which the Texans could not get into the end zone, settling for five Kris Brown field goals, Baltimore's Matt Stover kicked a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to give the Ravens the win.

Streaks
The Ravens have won the only two meetings between these two teams.

Last week
Ravens rookie QB Joe Flacco did just enough, including running down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown, to lead the Ravens to a 17-10 win over Cincinnati. ... Houston QB Matt Schaub threw two interceptions and the Texans could not stop RB Willie Parker or WR Hines Ward as the Steelers cruised to a 38-17 win.

Keep your eye on ...
Flacco's second start: The rookie was poised on Sunday but will still be looking for his first passing touchdown this weekend. He'll be facing a more formidable pass rush from the Texans than he saw from the Bengals.

Willis McGahee: Still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, the Ravens running back was active against the Bengals but did not see the field. McGahee will be more active in practice this week in anticipation of him starting Sunday. If he can't go, rookie Ray Rice and second-year back Le'Ron McClain proved they can handle the load.

Mario Williams: Lost in the Texans' inability to stop the Steelers' offense was Williams' two sacks of Ben Roethlisberger. Williams looked unstoppable at times and will face second-year LT Jared Gaither, who is starting just his fourth career game for the Ravens.

Andre Johnson: Johnson is back at full strength after battling through an injury-plagued 2007 season, and showed it last week with a game-high 10 catches for 112 yards.

Did you know?
Ravens TE Todd Heap needs 99 receiving yards to surpass 4,000 for his career. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs recorded a career-high three sacks in his only meeting with the Texans. ... The Texans are aiming for their fifth consecutive win at home (dating to Nov. 18, 2007).

