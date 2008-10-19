Quick Take: Rams stun reeling Cowboys

Noteworthy

Jackson suffered a quadriceps injury late in the game and will undergo an MRI. ... The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. ... Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware tied an NFL record with a sack in his 10th straight game. ... After starting the season 0-4, St. Louis has won two consecutive games under interim coach Jim Haslett. ... Bulger had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the first quarter, going 3-for-3 for 73 yards and a touchdown.