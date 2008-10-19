Quick Take: Rams stun reeling Cowboys

It was over when ...
Josh Brown's field goal with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter gave St. Louis a four-score lead, 34-7. The Rams scored 34 consecutive points after the Cowboys scored on their opening drive.
Game ball
Steven Jackson rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson's 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter helped break the game wide open.
Noteworthy
Jackson suffered a quadriceps injury late in the game and will undergo an MRI. ... The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. ... Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware tied an NFL record with a sack in his 10th straight game. ... After starting the season 0-4, St. Louis has won two consecutive games under interim coach Jim Haslett. ... Bulger had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the first quarter, going 3-for-3 for 73 yards and a touchdown.