Quick Take: Rams spoil Sanchez's debut

What we learned ...
Mark Sanchez knows how to make an entrance: In his first play from scrimmage as an NFL quarterback, the Jets' rookie quarterback threw a 48-yard pass to David Clowney. Seven plays later, Sanchez led his first touchdown drive, putting the Jets ahead 10-3 in the second quarter. The No. 5 overall draft pick finished 3-of-4 passing for 88 yards.
The Rams' backup RB race is heating up: Kenneth Darby is listed as Steven Jackson's backup on the Rams' depth chart, but several other running backs made cases for playing time Friday. Third-year pro Antonio Pittman had four carries for 36 yards and one catch for nine yards, and Samkon Gado took his first handoff 77 yards for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 16-10 lead in the third quarter.
Rams QB Marc Bulger might be clairvoyant: Bulger told the Rams' official Web site earlier this week, "It's good for quarterbacks to get in in the preseason, just to get hit." The ninth-year veteran got his wish, as he was sacked three times in three series.