Quick Take: Rams spoil Sanchez's debut

The Rams' backup RB race is heating up: Kenneth Darby is listed as Steven Jackson's backup on the Rams' depth chart, but several other running backs made cases for playing time Friday. Third-year pro Antonio Pittman had four carries for 36 yards and one catch for nine yards, and Samkon Gado took his first handoff 77 yards for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 16-10 lead in the third quarter.