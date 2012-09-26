Quick Take: Rams must reckon with Seahawks' D

Why this game is intriguing: In the spotlight all week, thanks to referees entangling themselves in the final result, Seattle goes back to what then-Seahawk Matt Hasselbeck once called the NFL's Witness Protection Program. We'll check the score when it's over. But if the Seahawks keep playing defense like they have been, destroying opposing offensive lines, we'll be forced to watch. Won't we?
What to watch: It's time we started to learn the names of the guys flying around on the Seahawks' defense. Start with end Chris Clemons, who had four sacks on Monday night. As for the Rams, they need to find some offensive rhythm for Sam Bradford and gimpy Steven Jackson. Not easy this week.