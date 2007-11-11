Quick Take: Rams go marching in to win

Noteworthy

Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins kicked the 300th field goal of his career. ... The Saints are looking to become the second NFL team to start the season 0-4 and still make the playoffs. The Chargers accomplished the feat in 1992. The Chargers lost their first four, won their second four, but lost their ninth game of the season -- just like the Saints did on Sunday. ... St. Louis receiver Torry Holt had eight receptions for 124 yards and passes James Lofton (764) for 20th all-time in receptions. Holt has 766 career receptions.