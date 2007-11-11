Quick Take: Rams go marching in to win

It was over when ...
Saints special teamer Josh Bullocks had an onside kick slip through his fingers for the second time in less than five minutes. After Eric Johnson's 7-yard touchdown reception and Reggie Bush's two-point conversion pulled New Orleans within eight points with 32 seconds remaining, the Saints attempted their second onside kick. But just as on a similar play four minutes earlier, Bullocks was unable to gather in the loose ball.
Game ball
Rams linebacker Will Witherspoon was the key to a defense that held the Saints to only three points in the first three quarters. Witherspoon had six tackles and a sack. He also forced a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered by the Saints, but it pushed New Orleans out of field goal range. That helped set the tone early for the Rams' defense.
Key stat
Rams quarterback Marc Bulger completed 82 percent of his passes (27-of-33) and finished with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Noteworthy
Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins kicked the 300th field goal of his career. ... The Saints are looking to become the second NFL team to start the season 0-4 and still make the playoffs. The Chargers accomplished the feat in 1992. The Chargers lost their first four, won their second four, but lost their ninth game of the season -- just like the Saints did on Sunday. ... St. Louis receiver Torry Holt had eight receptions for 124 yards and passes James Lofton (764) for 20th all-time in receptions. Holt has 766 career receptions.