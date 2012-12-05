Quick Take: Rams, Bills each out to prove legitimacy

Why this game is intriguing: This one should be more exciting than it appears on the surface. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a blowout victory, one that saw them showcase both Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller. And the St. Louis Rams are on their way to proving they are legit after taking down the 49ers in overtime. And yet? Buzz-less. Sorry, Bills Mafia and Rams faithful (who don't have as cool a nickname). I'll happily tune in, ready to check out the rising Rams against the Bills, who have clung to their playoff hopes despite suffering multiple mind-numbing losses. But still, ho hum.
Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:24 AM
