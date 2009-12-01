Quick Take: Rams-Bears

In Brief
» Last meeting:Matt Forte rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears past the Rams, 27-3, on Nov. 23, 2008.
» Streaks: The Rams have won four of the last six, but trail the overall series, 50-35-3, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Kyle Boller threw two costly interceptions as St. Louis lost to Seattle, 27-17. ... Chicago provided little resistance against the hot Vikings, surrendering a 36-10 defeat.
Keep your eye on ...
Steve Spagnuolo's chance to make a statement: As a review of the Rams' ownership continues, there is no guarantee that a new owner would want to retain Spagnuolo, even though he is in just his first year as coach. These last five games will provide Spagnuolo a chance to show whoever buys the team that his club is making progress and is primed for success in the future.
Jay Cutler's return home: A season that started with huge expectations has deteriorated into great disappointment for Cutler and the Bears. Cutler, Chicago's big offseason acquisition, has played poorly on the road with 17 interceptions, but he has performed better at Soldier Field with eight TDs and only three picks. This home matchup with St. Louis' 22nd-ranked pass defense could help Cutler get back on the right track.
Did you know?
St. Louis rookie James Laurinaitis had his first career sack last week. ... Rams WR Donnie Avery has five TDs in his last seven games. ... Nine of Bears TE Greg Olsen's 13 career TDs have come at home. ... Chicago's Charles Tillman has an interception in all three of his games against St. Louis.