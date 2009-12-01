Quick Take: Rams-Bears

Published: Dec 01, 2009 at 05:49 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting:Matt Forte rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears past the Rams, 27-3, on Nov. 23, 2008.
» Streaks: The Rams have won four of the last six, but trail the overall series, 50-35-3, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Kyle Boller threw two costly interceptions as St. Louis lost to Seattle, 27-17. ... Chicago provided little resistance against the hot Vikings, surrendering a 36-10 defeat.

Keep your eye on ...Steven Jackson's one-man show: The Rams may be enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but Jackson is having astounding individual success. Despite playing on an offense that has had shoddy quarterback play, Jackson has quietly rushed for an NFC-leading 1,120 yards. Now he gets to face Chicago's 24th-ranked run defense.

Steve Spagnuolo's chance to make a statement: As a review of the Rams' ownership continues, there is no guarantee that a new owner would want to retain Spagnuolo, even though he is in just his first year as coach. These last five games will provide Spagnuolo a chance to show whoever buys the team that his club is making progress and is primed for success in the future.

Jay Cutler's return home: A season that started with huge expectations has deteriorated into great disappointment for Cutler and the Bears. Cutler, Chicago's big offseason acquisition, has played poorly on the road with 17 interceptions, but he has performed better at Soldier Field with eight TDs and only three picks. This home matchup with St. Louis' 22nd-ranked pass defense could help Cutler get back on the right track.

Did you know?

St. Louis rookie James Laurinaitis had his first career sack last week. ... Rams WR Donnie Avery has five TDs in his last seven games. ... Nine of Bears TE Greg Olsen's 13 career TDs have come at home. ... Chicago's Charles Tillman has an interception in all three of his games against St. Louis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW