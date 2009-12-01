Quick Take: Rams-Bears

Keep your eye on ... Steven Jackson's one-man show: The Rams may be enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but Jackson is having astounding individual success. Despite playing on an offense that has had shoddy quarterback play, Jackson has quietly rushed for an NFC-leading 1,120 yards. Now he gets to face Chicago's 24th-ranked run defense.

Steve Spagnuolo's chance to make a statement: As a review of the Rams' ownership continues, there is no guarantee that a new owner would want to retain Spagnuolo, even though he is in just his first year as coach. These last five games will provide Spagnuolo a chance to show whoever buys the team that his club is making progress and is primed for success in the future.