Quick Take: Rams (3-12) at Cardinals (7-8)

Published: Dec 25, 2007 at 09:11 AM

Last meeting
Kurt Warner threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals went on to win, 34-31, at St. Louis in Week 5. Warner, who was embroiled in a quarterback platoon with Matt Leinart, became the full-time starter when the former first-round pick broke his collar bone and was lost for the season.

Streaks
The Cardinals have won three of the last four games, but St. Louis leads the all-time series 30-25-2.

Last week
Tempers erupted as St. Louis lost at home to the Steelers, 41-24. Coach Scott Linehan did, however, downplay his heated sideline exchange with Torry Holt. Warner directed the Cardinals on a pair of field-goal drives -- one to send the game into overtime and the other to win it -- as the Cardinals prevailed, 30-27, over the Falcons.

At stake
The Rams have long been eliminated from the playoffs. The Cardinals would like to finish 8-8 under first-year coach Ken Whisenhunt.

Key matchup:
St. Louis defense vs. Arizona running back Edgerrin James. Whisenhunt wants to be able to run the ball more effectively, especially after Warner attempted 53 passes against the Falcons despite the Cardinals leading for most of the game. Expect the Cardinals to try to run the ball more against the Rams, who have allowed close to 115 rushing yards per game.

Did you know?
Warner has 24 touchdowns this season, the most by a Cardinals quarterback since Neil Lomax in 1987. Warner is only four touchdowns away from tying the club record of 28 (Lomax in 1984, and Charley Johnson in 1963). Something to keep in mind when Arizona gets close to the goal line.

