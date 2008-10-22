Quick Take: Rams (2-4) at Patriots (4-2)

Last meeting
Adam Vinatieri kicked four field goals and added a 4-yard pass to Troy Brown on a fake field goal to help the Patriots defeat the Rams, 40-22, in 2004.
Streaks
The Patriots have won the last two meetings with the Rams, including a 20-17 victory in Super Bowl XXXVI, to tie the overall series at 5-5.
Last week
Steven Jackson ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 34-14 dismantling at home of the Cowboys -- St. Louis' second consecutive win under interim coach Jim Haslett. ... The host Patriots capitalized on five Denver turnovers and an inury to Broncos QB Jay Cutler as they rolled over Denver, 41-7.
Keep your eye on ...
Cassel coming on:Patriots QB Matt Cassel had his best performance of the season on Monday night, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cassel appears to be getting more comfortable in the Patriots' offense, but he still has a tendency to hold on to the ball too long. He's being sacked an average of four times a game after going down six times in the Denver game.
New England's secondary shuffle: With Rodney Harrison lost for the season, the Patriots' secondary will have to regroup, likely starting second-year DB Brandon Meriweather in his place. Meriweather has been a bright spot in a shaky Patriots defensive backfield, recording three interceptions in his last five games.
Did you know?
With two interceptions last week, Rams safety Oshiomogho Atogwe has 10 picks in his last 14 games. ... Since 2003, New England is 11-1 in October at home. ... Including the postseason, Patriots WR Wes Welker has recorded at least six receptions in 10 straight games. ... Patriots KR Ellis Hobbs leads the NFL with a 30.1 kick-return average.