Quick Take: Rams (1-8) at 49ers (2-7)

At stake
Both teams have a lot of ground to make up in the NFC West, so while a division title is possible, it certainly isn't probable. Rams coach Scott Linehan would like to build on the momentum and finish out the year on a positive note.
Key matchup
Rams RB Steven Jackson vs. 49ers RB Frank Gore. Both running backs entered the seasons with high expectations and thoughts of 2,000-yard seasons. But numerous injuries and personal hardships have marred their seasons. Jackson showed some flashes last week, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jackson has averaged close to 140 rushing yards per game against the 49ers. Gore also looked good last week, rushing for 72 yards on 13 attempts. He has rushed for 410 yards and six touchdowns in four games against the Rams. This game might come down to which team gets the most from their running back.
Did you know?
The Rams' seemingly ageless Isaac Bruce is second among active receivers with 914 receptions for 13,763 yards. ... San Francisco's Smith is 3-1 in his career against St. Louis.