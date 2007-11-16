Quick Take: Rams (1-8) at 49ers (2-7)

Key matchup

Rams RB Steven Jackson vs. 49ers RB Frank Gore. Both running backs entered the seasons with high expectations and thoughts of 2,000-yard seasons. But numerous injuries and personal hardships have marred their seasons. Jackson showed some flashes last week, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jackson has averaged close to 140 rushing yards per game against the 49ers. Gore also looked good last week, rushing for 72 yards on 13 attempts. He has rushed for 410 yards and six touchdowns in four games against the Rams. This game might come down to which team gets the most from their running back.