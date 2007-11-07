Quick Take: Rams (0-8) at Saints (4-4)

Last week
St. Louis got a much-needed bye. After starting the season 0-8, the time off allowed the banged-up Rams to heal up and get ready for what they hope will be a significantly better second half. ... Like the Rams, the Saints also started 0-4; unlike the Rams they won their next four games to improve to 4-4. The most recent victory came Sunday against the Jaguars. Drew Brees threw for 445 yards against Jacksonville to help his team win, 41-24.
At stake
Can it get any simpler for the Rams? They just need a win, any way they can get it. A victory would also dispel the notion that they will be the first team to go 0-16 and give them positive energy to start the second half. ... The Saints need the victory to move into a first-place tie with the Buccaneers in the NFC South. With its 0-4 start, New Orleans lost the luxury of being able to have occassional letdowns against struggling teams such as the Rams.
Key matchup
Saints wide receiver Marques Colston vs. Rams cornerback Tye Hill. Like the rest of his teammates, Colston took a while to get going this season. He was held under five receptions and 50 yards in four of his first six games. He has turned that around in a big way during his last two contests, catching a combined 18 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. That outstanding output has put him on track for another 1,000 yard season. The man who will try and derail Colston's recent explosion is Rams cornerback Tye Hill. Hill missed four games earlier this year with a back injury and has not had a banner season. Has has yet to record an interception and struggled to contend with Browns receivers Joe Jurevicius in his last game. Coming off of a bye, Hill figures to be rejuvenated and his ability to cover Colston will impact the rest of the Rams defense. If he succeeds in neutralizing the Saints' No. 1 wideout, St. Louis has a much better opportunity to get its first victory.
Did you know?
The Rams' Brian Leonard is second among NFC rookie running backs with 405 yards from scrimmage (276 rushing, 129 receiving).