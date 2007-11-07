Quick Take: Rams (0-8) at Saints (4-4)

Key matchup

Saints wide receiver Marques Colston vs. Rams cornerback Tye Hill. Like the rest of his teammates, Colston took a while to get going this season. He was held under five receptions and 50 yards in four of his first six games. He has turned that around in a big way during his last two contests, catching a combined 18 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. That outstanding output has put him on track for another 1,000 yard season. The man who will try and derail Colston's recent explosion is Rams cornerback Tye Hill. Hill missed four games earlier this year with a back injury and has not had a banner season. Has has yet to record an interception and struggled to contend with Browns receivers Joe Jurevicius in his last game. Coming off of a bye, Hill figures to be rejuvenated and his ability to cover Colston will impact the rest of the Rams defense. If he succeeds in neutralizing the Saints' No. 1 wideout, St. Louis has a much better opportunity to get its first victory.