Quick Take: Rams (0-2) at Seahawks (0-2)

Last meeting
In Week 12 last season, the Seahawks defeated the Rams, 24-19. Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck finished the game with 249 yards passing and one touchdown.
Last week
St. Louis suffered a 41-13 loss in its home opener to the Giants. ... Seattle squandered an early 14-0 lead and dropped its home opener to San Francisco, 33-30, in overtime.
Keep your eye on ...
The Rams beleaguered O-line: The unit has been decimated by injuries over the past two seasons and has not played very well. Already this year, it has allowed 10 sacks and has not opened up many holes for former Pro Bowl RB Steven Jackson.
Rookie pass rusher Chris Long: The second overall pick in this year's draft got his first career sack against the Giants last week and will look to add to that this Sunday. If he is able to disrupt Seattle's rhythm passing attack, the Rams will stand a chance to get in the win column and keep Seattle out of it.
Who's lining up wide for Seattle:Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren is in his 17th season as a head coach and he says he has never experienced a situation in which the team's top six wide receivers went down, a dilemma he is currently facing. The team will look to recent acquisitions Billy McMullen, Keary Colbert and Koren Robinson to pay immediate dividends.
Did you know?
Since 2000, Rams WR Torry Holt leads the NFL with 760 receptions and 11,161 yards. ... DT La'Roi Glover has seven sacks in past nine games vs. Seattle. ... Since 2005, Hasselbeck is 13-4 (.765) as starter vs. the NFC West. ... Marcus Trufant had an interception in both meetings against St. Louis last year.