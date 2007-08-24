Quick Take: Raiders run roughshod over Rams

It was over when
Raiders coach Lane Kiffin named Daunte Culpepper the starting quarterback and Josh McCown the backup. Both signal callers excelled in their roles and only a Lamont Jordan fumble at the goal line prevented Oakland from scoring three first-half touchdowns. The two quarterbacks threw for 185 yards as the team rolled up 359 total yards in the game.
Game balls
Reserve running back Adimchinobe Echemandu helped salt the game away for the Raiders, rushing for 60 yards on only 14 carries. St. Louis was sluggish from the start, but veteran Isaac Bruce came out focused. The wide receiver started the game with a tough 40-yard grab and finished with four catches for 77 yards.
Noteworthy
Marc Bulger was off target, connecting on just 8-of-21 passes for 109 yards and no touchdowns.