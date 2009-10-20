Quick Take: Raiders-Jets

Last meeting:
The Raiders picked off Brett Favre twice and forced him to fumble three times in a 16-13 overtime win on Oct. 19, 2008.

Streaks:
The teams have split their last eight meetings, but the Raiders hold a 22-16-2 overall series lead, including the playoffs.

Last week:
Mark Sanchez threw five interceptions as the Jets suffered a 16-13 overtime loss to the Bills. ... The Raiders gave an inspired performance and upset the Eagles, 13-9.

Keep your eye on ...

New York's offensive play-calling: The Jets rushed for 318 yards on 40 carries and could not be stopped by the Bills on the ground. Despite that dominance in the running game, they still had Sanchez throw the ball 29 times and he wound up with five interceptions. Look for New York to focus on its rushing attack against Oakland's 28th-ranked run defense and ease Sanchez back into the offense with safe throws and play-action.

Rex Ryan's defensive game plan: JaMarcus Russell has 10 turnovers already this season and Ryan's aggressive scheme is built around forcing mistakes from the opposing quarterback and creating takeaways. Russell will have to take extra care with the ball. The Raiders cannot afford for the Jets to score on defense or get great field position because of miscues by the offense.

Sebastian Janikowski's improved accuracy: Neither of these teams is especially fond of shootouts and special teams could play a huge role. Long known for his strong leg, Janikowski has become far more accurate this season, having made all nine of his field goal attempts. Not only could he give Oakland an edge with a couple of long field goals, his ability to force touchbacks on kickoffs could remove one of the Jets' biggest advantages -- Leon Washington's kick return ability.

Did you know?

Thomas Jones rushed for a career-high 210 yards last week. ... Since 2001, the Jets lead the NFL with 11 kickoff returns for touchdowns. ... Raiders S Michael Huff leads the AFC with three interceptions. ... Oakland is 14-6-1 all-time at home vs. the Jets.

