Quick Take: Raiders-Jets

New York's offensive play-calling: The Jets rushed for 318 yards on 40 carries and could not be stopped by the Bills on the ground. Despite that dominance in the running game, they still had Sanchez throw the ball 29 times and he wound up with five interceptions. Look for New York to focus on its rushing attack against Oakland's 28th-ranked run defense and ease Sanchez back into the offense with safe throws and play-action.

Rex Ryan's defensive game plan: JaMarcus Russell has 10 turnovers already this season and Ryan's aggressive scheme is built around forcing mistakes from the opposing quarterback and creating takeaways. Russell will have to take extra care with the ball. The Raiders cannot afford for the Jets to score on defense or get great field position because of miscues by the offense.