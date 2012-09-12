Quick Take: Raiders, 'Fins strive to get in gear

Published: Sep 12, 2012 at 08:50 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 2 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Raiders and Dolphins are both coming off woeful losses that offered little hope. Oakland's running attack that features Darren McFadden never got in gear, while Miami's rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked like a rookie quarterback. Not that his under-talented group of receivers helps. It doesn't figure to be an aesthetically pleasing three hours.

What to watch: How many different ways can Oakland get McFadden the ball? It'll be something to watch if the running game isn't working; they still must find ways to get him the ball in space. For the Dolphins ... They have a long way to go.

