Quick Take: Raiders, 'Fins strive to get in gear

Why this game is intriguing: The Raiders and Dolphins are both coming off woeful losses that offered little hope. Oakland's running attack that features Darren McFadden never got in gear, while Miami's rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked like a rookie quarterback. Not that his under-talented group of receivers helps. It doesn't figure to be an aesthetically pleasing three hours.
What to watch: How many different ways can Oakland get McFadden the ball? It'll be something to watch if the running game isn't working; they still must find ways to get him the ball in space. For the Dolphins ... They have a long way to go.