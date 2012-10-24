Quick Take: Raiders, Chiefs renew bitter rivalry

Why this game is intriguing: It's a little disheartening to see this classic rivalry so far down the list. Who'da thunk it? But that's the state of these teams, who have a combined record of 3-9. The reason it's not last is that it should still be as intense as ever, even in front of the Kansas City Chiefs' disgruntled fan base. While the Oakland Raiders are fresh off a come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs are coming off a much-needed bye after three straight losses. They made a quarterback decision coming out of it, and Brady Quinn is now the starter. Will that matter?