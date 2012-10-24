Quick Take: Raiders, Chiefs renew bitter rivalry

Why this game is intriguing: It's a little disheartening to see this classic rivalry so far down the list. Who'da thunk it? But that's the state of these teams, who have a combined record of 3-9. The reason it's not last is that it should still be as intense as ever, even in front of the Kansas City Chiefs' disgruntled fan base. While the Oakland Raiders are fresh off a come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs are coming off a much-needed bye after three straight losses. They made a quarterback decision coming out of it, and Brady Quinn is now the starter. Will that matter?
Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:48 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30
Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
news
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'
Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.
news
2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups
Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.