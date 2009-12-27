Quick Take: Raiders/Browns

It was over when ...
Pro Bowl
Selection Show
Host Rich Eisen, alongside seven-time
Pro Bowl picks Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp, announce the 86 players selected to the 2010 Pro Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Raiders QB Charlie Frye was picked off deep in Cleveland territory with just under three minutes remaining. It was Frye's third interception of the game and sealed Oakland's 10th loss of the year.
Game ball
Jerome Harrison followed up his record-setting day last week with another outstanding performance. He carried the ball 39 times for 148 yards and a touchdown. He now has 434 rushing yards in his past two games.
Key Stat
Oakland's season-long struggle with penalties showed up in full force. The Raiders were flagged 13 times for 126 yards and those infractions prevented them from building any positive momentum.
Noteworthy
Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski hit a career-high 61-yard field goal at the end of the first half. ... Oakland's Stanford Routt was ejected by the officials for head-butting a Brown. ... Cleveland's Matt Roth had 1.5 sacks, and now has four sacks in five games since joining the Browns in Week 11. ... Browns CB Brandon McDonald recorded his first interception of the season.