Quick Take: Raiders/Browns

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 08:15 AM

It was over when ...

Pro Bowl
Selection Show
Host Rich Eisen, alongside seven-time
Pro Bowl picks Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp, announce the 86 players selected to the 2010 Pro Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

" **NFL Network schedule**

Raiders QB Charlie Frye was picked off deep in Cleveland territory with just under three minutes remaining. It was Frye's third interception of the game and sealed Oakland's 10th loss of the year.

Game ball

Jerome Harrison followed up his record-setting day last week with another outstanding performance. He carried the ball 39 times for 148 yards and a touchdown. He now has 434 rushing yards in his past two games.

Key Stat

Oakland's season-long struggle with penalties showed up in full force. The Raiders were flagged 13 times for 126 yards and those infractions prevented them from building any positive momentum.

Noteworthy

Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski hit a career-high 61-yard field goal at the end of the first half. ... Oakland's Stanford Routt was ejected by the officials for head-butting a Brown. ... Cleveland's Matt Roth had 1.5 sacks, and now has four sacks in five games since joining the Browns in Week 11. ... Browns CB Brandon McDonald recorded his first interception of the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: Nine players at the height of their powers going into 2023 NFL season

Justin Jefferson's dominance as a receiver lands him on the list of players to whom Adam Schein would award the exclusive rating of 99 on "Madden." Who else joins Jefferson in Schein's version of the 99 Club?

news

Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

No Chicago Bears quarterback has hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in single season, but Justin Fields is planning on becoming the first to accomplish that feat in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal, lowering base salary to $11M

Months after rejecting a pay cut, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard eventually took a shave. The Titans and Byard agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More