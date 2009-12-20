quick take: raiders-broncos

Published: Dec 20, 2009 at 10:55 AM

It was over when ...

Michael Bush led all rushers with 133 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell -- replacing injured starter Charlie Frye -- hooked up with WR Chaz Schilens, who broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. Sebastian Janikowski's extra point gave the Raiders a 1-point lead with 39 seconds remaining. The Broncos moved the ball to the Raiders' 15, but without any timeouts, they could not stop the clock before time expired.

Game ball

Raiders RB Michael Bush carried the ball 18 times for a season-high 133 rushing yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave Oakland its first lead of the game. Bush added one catch for 11 yards.

Key Stat

The Broncos had no answer for a Raiders rushing attack that, led by Bush, outgained the Broncos 241 to 80 on the ground. Darren McFadden chipped in with 74 yards on 12 carries and Frye added a 26-yard run.

Noteworthy

Russell now has three game-winning drives on his resume. ... Frye became the third different starting QB for the Raiders this season. He finished 9 of 17 for 68 yards and an interception before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. ... Former Bills QB J.P. Losman, signed by the Raiders this week, came in for one play in the fourth quarter to replace a shaken up Russell. Losman last played for the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives. ... Raiders TE Brandon Myers left the game with a concussion.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW