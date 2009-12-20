quick take: raiders-broncos

Russell now has three game-winning drives on his resume. ... Frye became the third different starting QB for the Raiders this season. He finished 9 of 17 for 68 yards and an interception before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. ... Former Bills QB J.P. Losman, signed by the Raiders this week, came in for one play in the fourth quarter to replace a shaken up Russell. Losman last played for the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives. ... Raiders TE Brandon Myers left the game with a concussion.