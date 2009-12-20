quick take: raiders-broncos

It was over when ...
Michael Bush led all rushers with 133 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)
Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell -- replacing injured starter Charlie Frye -- hooked up with WR Chaz Schilens, who broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. Sebastian Janikowski's extra point gave the Raiders a 1-point lead with 39 seconds remaining. The Broncos moved the ball to the Raiders' 15, but without any timeouts, they could not stop the clock before time expired.
Game ball
Raiders RB Michael Bush carried the ball 18 times for a season-high 133 rushing yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave Oakland its first lead of the game. Bush added one catch for 11 yards.
Key Stat
The Broncos had no answer for a Raiders rushing attack that, led by Bush, outgained the Broncos 241 to 80 on the ground. Darren McFadden chipped in with 74 yards on 12 carries and Frye added a 26-yard run.
Noteworthy
Russell now has three game-winning drives on his resume. ... Frye became the third different starting QB for the Raiders this season. He finished 9 of 17 for 68 yards and an interception before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. ... Former Bills QB J.P. Losman, signed by the Raiders this week, came in for one play in the fourth quarter to replace a shaken up Russell. Losman last played for the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives. ... Raiders TE Brandon Myers left the game with a concussion.