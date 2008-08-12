Quick Take: Raiders at Titans

Published: Aug 12, 2008 at 12:48 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Quarterback JaMarcus Russell: The former first-overall selection saw only limited action against the 49ers last week. Russell attempted only five passes, but wants to throw a lot more. The Raiders are preaching patience, but Russell should get more opportunities against the Titans.

Kick returner competition:Tyvon Branch needs surgery on his injured thumb, opening the door for Johnnie Lee Higgins and Jonathan Holland to compete for the spot. Higgins returned a punt 53-yards for a touchdown last week against the 49ers.

Chris Johnson: The Titans were criticized for taking a RB in the first round, but Johnson looked every bit worth the selection on Saturday, showing off his speed by splitting the Rams defense on a 66-yard TD run. Coach Jeff Fisher will continue to take advantage of Johnson's skills, especially as a pass-catcher, as he looks to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Quinton Ganther: The first-year RB made a bid for a roster spot with 115 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries vs. the Rams. LenDale White and Johnson should see the bulk of carries, but Ganther probably earned himself some more playing time with his performance Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW