Quick Take: Raiders at Titans

Keep your eye on ...
Kick returner competition:Tyvon Branch needs surgery on his injured thumb, opening the door for Johnnie Lee Higgins and Jonathan Holland to compete for the spot. Higgins returned a punt 53-yards for a touchdown last week against the 49ers.
Chris Johnson: The Titans were criticized for taking a RB in the first round, but Johnson looked every bit worth the selection on Saturday, showing off his speed by splitting the Rams defense on a 66-yard TD run. Coach Jeff Fisher will continue to take advantage of Johnson's skills, especially as a pass-catcher, as he looks to put pressure on opposing defenses.
Quinton Ganther: The first-year RB made a bid for a roster spot with 115 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries vs. the Rams. LenDale White and Johnson should see the bulk of carries, but Ganther probably earned himself some more playing time with his performance Saturday.