Quick Take: Raiders (4-11) at Buccaneers (9-6)

The Kiffin effect: Since Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin's son Lane took over at Tennessee on Dec. 2, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled mightily. It has given up an average of 31 points and 402 yards in three outings since that date. Kiffin will be joining his son at Knoxville after the season, but hopes it is later, rather than sooner, if the Bucs can make the playoffs.