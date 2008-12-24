Quick Take: Raiders (4-11) at Buccaneers (9-6)

Published: Dec 24, 2008 at 12:27 AM

Last meeting
On Sept. 26, 2004, Kerry Collins passed for 228 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders blasted the Buccaneers, 30-20.

Streaks
The Raiders have won five of the six regular-season matchups, but the Bucs got the one that counted most in Super Bowl XXXVII. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.

Last week
Oakland had perhaps its most complete offensive outing of the season in a 27-16 win over Houston. ... Tampa Bay suffered a costly 41-24 loss to San Diego and no longer controls its destiny to make the playoffs.

Keep your eye on ...
Fargas getting hot:Raiders RB Justin Fargas parlayed a great finish to the 2007 season into a new contract. He is putting up similar numbers down the stretch in 2008. He has averaged 80 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry over his last five games.

Fan feedback

   Will the 
  Raiders deny the Bucs a season-ending win? 
  ** What are your thoughts?**

The Kiffin effect: Since Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin's son Lane took over at Tennessee on Dec. 2, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled mightily. It has given up an average of 31 points and 402 yards in three outings since that date. Kiffin will be joining his son at Knoxville after the season, but hopes it is later, rather than sooner, if the Bucs can make the playoffs.

Bryant's explosion: After sitting out the entire 2007 season, Tampa Bay's Antonio Bryant has emerged this year as one of the league's best wideouts. He has been especially dominant in his past three games, compiling 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the span.

Did you know?
The Buccaneers need a win and a Cowboys loss to get into the postseason. See the complete playoff picture. ... Johnnie Lee Higgins is tied for first in the NFL with three punt return touchdowns. ... Zach Miller leads the Raiders with 54 receptions and 744 yards. He can become the first Oakland TE to lead the team in receiving yards since Todd Christensen in 1986.

