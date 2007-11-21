Quick Take: Raiders (2-8) at Chiefs (4-6)

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 10:08 AM

Last meeting
Larry Johnson's fourth-quarter touchdown helped the Chiefs beat the Raiders 12-10 in Week 7.

Streaks
The Chiefs have won nine consecutive games against the Raiders and are the only AFC West team to lead an all-time series with Oakland (52-43-2, including playoffs).

Last week
Daunte Culpepper threw for 344 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Raiders fell, 29-22, against the host Vikings. Brodie Croyle completed the first touchdown pass of his career (19-yards to Dwayne Bowe), but Adam Vinatieri kicked the winning field goal with six seconds left to lead the host Colts, 13-10.

At stake
The Raiders are looking at their fifth consecutive losing season in the wake of their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Raiders, however, are still mathematically alive in the win-challenged AFC West. The Chiefs are only one game behind division leaders Denver (5-5) and San Diego (5-5).

Key matchup:
Raiders rushing defense vs. Chiefs RB Kolby Smith. Last week, Vikings backup running back Chester Taylor rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders, who will see another backup this week. With Priest Holmes announcing his retirement Wednesday and Larry Johnson still dealing with a mysterious knee injury, the rookie Smith will get the start. Smith has carried the ball 10 times this season for 19 yards.

Did you know?
The Raiders rank sixth in the NFL with 128.8 rushing yards per game. ... Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen is tied for the NFL lead with 9½ sacks.

