Quick Take: Raiders (2-8) at Broncos (6-4)

Published: Nov 19, 2008 at 01:09 PM

Last meeting
Jay Cutler passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos defeated the Raiders, 41-14, in Week 1.

Streaks
The Broncos have won nine of the last 11, but the Raiders lead the all-time series 54-40-2.

Last week
The Raiders fell to the host Dolphins in the closing moments, 17-15. ... The Broncos won their second consecutive game, beating host Atlanta, 24-20.

Keep your eye on ...
The Raiders offense: The Raiders have scored just two offensive touchdowns in six games under coach Tom Cable. One of the problems might stem from the offensive line, which allowed a season-high with six sacks against Miami. The Raiders have given up 29 sacks in their last seven games.

Cutler going deep:Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler connected on only 16 passes in Week 1, but made those completions count, averaging 18.7 yards per completion. To put that astonishing number in perspective, Tom Brady averaged 12.1 yards per completion during his record-setting 2007 season.

Where Larsen lines up:Broncos rookie Spencer Larsen updated the meaning of the word "throwback" in Week 11 at Atlanta. Larsen lined up at fullback, middle linebacker and even pitched in on special teams, while putting a smile on Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik's face.

Did you know?
Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 1. ... Receiver Eddie Royal leads NFL rookies with 56 catches and posted a career-high nine receptions in Week 1 against Oakland. ... Broncos tight end Tony Scheffler has averaged 17.6 yards per reception, and had a 72-yard catch in the team's first meeting.

