Quick Take: Raiders (1-3) at Saints (2-3)

Published: Oct 09, 2008 at 02:23 PM

Last meeting
The Saints defeated the host Raiders, 31-26, in 2004.

Streaks
The Raiders lead the all-time series, 5-4-1, and the teams have split two games since 2000.

Last week
The Raiders fired coach Lane Kiffin and replaced him with Tom Cable during the team's bye week. ... Ryan Longwell kicked a 30-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to lift the Vikings over the host Saints, 30-27.

Keep your eye on ...
Raiders' temperament: Kiffin's employment status hung over the organization like the Sword of Damocles, and having the situation resolved could be liberating. The last time the Raiders fired their coach four games into the season (Mike Shanahan with an identical 1-3 in 1989) and replaced him with the offensive line coach (Art Shell), the team won its next two games and finished 8-8.

Running Raiders: Justin Fargas returns to the Raiders after sitting out the past two games with a groin injury. Look for Cable to run the ball with Fargas and Michael Bush -- if Darren McFadden is out -- against a Saints defense that has allowed an average of 107 rushing yards per game.

Saints' home cooking: Quarterback Drew Brees has passed for 2,531 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his past eight home games. The Raiders' pass defense is 18th in the NFL, but does have a pair of capable corners -- Nnamdi Asomugha and DeAngelo Hall.

Did you know?
As a member of the Falcons, Hall was winless in his last four games against the Saints. ... Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell returns to Louisiana, where he was 25-4 as a starting quarterback for LSU. ... Saints defensive end Charles Grant has three sacks in his last three games. ... Saints running back Reggie Bush will tie Anquan Boldin as the fastest player to 200 receptions (34 games) if he has one on Sunday.

