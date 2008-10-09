Quick Take: Raiders (1-3) at Saints (2-3)

Did you know?

As a member of the Falcons, Hall was winless in his last four games against the Saints. ... Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell returns to Louisiana, where he was 25-4 as a starting quarterback for LSU. ... Saints defensive end Charles Grant has three sacks in his last three games. ... Saints running back Reggie Bush will tie Anquan Boldin as the fastest player to 200 receptions (34 games) if he has one on Sunday.