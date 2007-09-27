Quick take: Raiders (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3)

Published: Sep 27, 2007 at 10:20 AM

Last meeting
Miami quarterback Gus Frerotte threw a pair of touchodwns as the Dolphins defeated the Raiders, 33-21, on Nov. 27, 2005, in Oakland.

Streaks
The Dolphins have won six straight games, but Oakland leads the all-time series, 15-11-1.

Last week
Raiders rookie coach Lane Kiffin learned a lesson from Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, as he was able to ice Browns kicker Phil Dawson and preserve a 26-24 victory -- Kiffin's first as a head coach. ... Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown rushed for 112 yards with a pair of touchdowns and notched 99 receiving yards with a third touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Jets prevailed, 31-28.

At stake
The Raiders, at 1-2, find themselves tied with Kansas City and San Diego for second place in the AFC West. In fact, the Raiders are a Shanahan timeout from being all alone in first place. With the Broncos playing a tough game at Indianapolis this week, the Raiders could end up tied for first with a victory. Miami rookie coach Cam Cameron is still searching for his first NFL head coaching victory.

Key matchup
Daunte Culpepper vs. Trent Green. Dolphins quarterbacks past and present could be on display, that is if Culpepper is given the starting nod over the injured Josh McCown, as expected. Culpepper was solid in relief of McCown last week, leading the team on two scoring drives. On the field, or on the bench, Culpepper will likely find himself the subject of scorn from Dolphins fans. Green is 10-3 against the Raiders and has thrown for 2,914 yards in his career against Oakland, the second most he has had against any opponent.

Key injuries
OAKLAND: C Jeremy Newberry (hamstring), CB Duane Starks (groin), QB Josh McCown (foot), G Robert Gallery (hamstring); MIAMI: S Donovan Darius (calf), LB Zach Thomas (concussion), QB Trent Green (ankle), C Rex Hadnot (shoulder).

Did you know?
The Dolphins have won three consecutive games against the AFC West.

