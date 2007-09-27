Quick take: Raiders (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3)

Key matchup

Daunte Culpepper vs. Trent Green. Dolphins quarterbacks past and present could be on display, that is if Culpepper is given the starting nod over the injured Josh McCown, as expected. Culpepper was solid in relief of McCown last week, leading the team on two scoring drives. On the field, or on the bench, Culpepper will likely find himself the subject of scorn from Dolphins fans. Green is 10-3 against the Raiders and has thrown for 2,914 yards in his career against Oakland, the second most he has had against any opponent.