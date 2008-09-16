Quick Take: Raiders (1-1) at Bills (2-0)

Last meeting
LaMont Jordan carried the ball 28 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders topped the Bills, 38-7, in a 2005 home victory.
Last week
A pair of fourth-quarter throws by Trent Edwards, including a 7-yard TD pass to Bills rookie James Hardy, helped Buffalo beat Jacksonville, 20-16. ... Oakland used 300 rushing yards, including 164 from rookie Darren McFadden, to beat the Chiefs, 23-8 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Keep your eye on ...
RB Fred Jackson out of the backfield:Marshawn Lynch is the main man in Buffalo, but Jackson's career-high seven receptions for 83 yards made a huge impact last week. Bills offensive coordinator Turk Schonert wants to incorporate Buffalo's backs more in the passing game and Jackson looks to be taking on that role after catching 22 passes all of last season.
Oakland's backs vs. Buffalo's run defense: With Justin Fargas suffering a groin injury last week, McFadden is likely to get the start against the Bills, who have allowed an average of 91.5 rushing yards in two games. Buffalo's defense will be put the test by McFadden and second-year back Michael Bush, who combined for 254 yards vs. the Chiefs last week.
Javon Walker getting more reps: Walker saw limited action in his debut with Oakland last week, and reported no setbacks in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Walker will continue to take it slow, but look for the Raiders to increase his reps vs. the Bills, against whom he recorded 119 yards on nine receptions last season.
Did you know?
McFadden leads all AFC rookies with 210 rushing yards on 30 attempts. ... The Bills are looking for their first 3-0 start since 1992. ... Lynch is avergaing 98 rushing yards per game over his last five home games.