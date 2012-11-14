Quick Take: Playoff seeding is focus of Texans

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 07:12 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 11 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Fresh off a nationally televised win over the Bears last Sunday night, the Texans return home to take a deep breath. The Jaguars come to town without a healthy Maurice Jones-Drew or any idea as to where they're headed. All quarterback Blaine Gabbert has to do is throw over or through the massive arms of star end J.J. Watt and his collection of fly-swatting friends. Good luck. Even with the extra emotion that often comes with a divisional game, there's no reason to believe this AFC South battle will be close. Expect the Texans to move to 9-1, inching closer to a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

