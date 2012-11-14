Quick Take: Playoff long shots hit prime time

Why this game is intriguing: At one point, this looked like it would be a battle between AFC East teams duking it out for a wild-card spot. Now? Not so much. Instead, Miami and Buffalo represent a long line of long shots, with both teams hoping to elbow their way into the playoff mix. At the least, this figures to be a high-scoring matchup, with Dolphins running back Reggie Bush hoping to erase a bout of fumble-itis and the humiliation he found recently on the bench. As for the Bills, they'll have to do it without their veteran running back, Fred Jackson. Given the prominent stage provided by NFL Network, this might be the world's opportunity to see C.J. Spiller, one of the league's most underrated superstars ... if, that is, he can run against Miami's stinging D.
Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 06:57 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'
Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.
NFL+ is here!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!