Quick Take: Playoff long shots hit prime time

Why this game is intriguing: At one point, this looked like it would be a battle between AFC East teams duking it out for a wild-card spot. Now? Not so much. Instead, Miami and Buffalo represent a long line of long shots, with both teams hoping to elbow their way into the playoff mix. At the least, this figures to be a high-scoring matchup, with Dolphins running back Reggie Bush hoping to erase a bout of fumble-itis and the humiliation he found recently on the bench. As for the Bills, they'll have to do it without their veteran running back, Fred Jackson. Given the prominent stage provided by NFL Network, this might be the world's opportunity to see C.J. Spiller, one of the league's most underrated superstars ... if, that is, he can run against Miami's stinging D.