Quick Take: Playoff hopes eluding each team

Why this game is intriguing: The playoffs have almost certainly slipped away from both teams, barring an improbable running of the table. "Improbable" might not be a strong enough term when it comes to the Cardinals, given their woes at quarterback. What will be fun in this one is watching star Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald take on one of the game's most promising cornerback tandems. Maybe we'll see a wrestling match with Cortland Finnegan all game long. Maybe we'll see an old-school-vs.-new-school fight between Fitzgerald and rookie Janoris Jenkins. It'll be fascinating either way.