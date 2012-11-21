Quick Take: Pivotal NFC South tilt hits Tampa

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Why this game is intriguing: If Raymond James Stadium doesn't sell 7,400 non-premium seats (as of Tuesday), this game will be blacked out on television in the Tampa area. And with that news, I will shake my head. The hot-as-fire Bucs, winners of four straight, are taking on the best team in their division, the 9-1 Falcons. Tough to imagine a juicier matchup for Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman and his balanced offense. And it would be difficult to find a more intriguing clash of styles. You have the Bucs, who run and run and then stop the run. Contrast that with the high-flying Falcons, who run only when necessary, and you have a dichotomy. Can Tampa Bay cover the Falcons? Can the Bucs secondary force Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan into more interceptions after he coughed up five against the Arizona Cardinals in last week's near-disaster? Here's hoping the city gets to see the answers to these questions.

