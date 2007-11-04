Quick Take: Peterson runs over Chargers

Published: Nov 04, 2007 at 08:21 AM

It was over when ...
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson rushed 46 yards for a touchdown with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota up, 35-17.

Game ball
Peterson set the single-game NFL record for rushing yards with 296, scoring on runs of 1, 64 and 46 yards. Jamal Lewis, then with Baltimre, held the previous rushing record -- 295 against Cleveland on Sept. 14, 2003.

Key stat
The Chargers converted only 25 percent of their third downs (4-of-16). Because of that, Minnesota was able to hold a nearly 10-minute advantage in time of possession.

Noteworthy
Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie returned a missed field goal an NFL-record 109 yards for a touchdown, his third score in successive weeks. There were three 100-yard touchdowns on Sunday, the first time that has happened since 1958. ... The Vikings also set a club single-game record with 378 rushing yards. ... The Chargers ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 88.9 rushing yards per game, heading into Sunday's game. ... The Vikings ranked last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 288 yards per game through the air. On Sunday, however, they limited Philip Rivers to only 19-of-42 passing for 197 yards and an interception. The Vikings also kept Chargers tight end Antonio Gates in check, holding the Pro Bowl tight end to only one reception for 10 yards.

