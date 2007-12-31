Quick Take: Perfect ending for 16-0 Pats

Noteworthy

It was a record-setting night for the Patriots. Brady set an NFL single-season record for touchdown passes (50) and Randy Moss broke the single-season mark for touchdown receptions held by Jerry Rice with his 23rd of the season when the two teamed up on a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter. The Patriots also set the NFL single-season record for points scored (589) on Brady's 4-yard touchdown pass to Moss in the second quarter, breaking the 1998 Moss-led Minnesota Vikings' mark of 556.