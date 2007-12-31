Quick Take: Perfect ending for 16-0 Pats

It was over when ...
Laurence Maroney ran 5 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 38-28 lead in the fourth quarter.
Game ball
Tom Brady was nearly flawless, despite playing without the right side of his offense line -- guard Stephen Neal and tackle Nick Kaczur. Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Randy Moss also garners a game ball, hauling in two touchdown receptions. Moss' presence near the goal line opened up the running game for Maroney, who finished with a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Junior Seau was all over the field for the Patriots, making key plays.
Key stat
Both teams protected the ball very well. Ellis Hobbs' interception of Eli Manning with 9:53 in the fourth quarter was the game's first turnover. That play also set up the Patriots' winning touchdown drive.
Noteworthy
It was a record-setting night for the Patriots. Brady set an NFL single-season record for touchdown passes (50) and Randy Moss broke the single-season mark for touchdown receptions held by Jerry Rice with his 23rd of the season when the two teamed up on a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter. The Patriots also set the NFL single-season record for points scored (589) on Brady's 4-yard touchdown pass to Moss in the second quarter, breaking the 1998 Moss-led Minnesota Vikings' mark of 556.