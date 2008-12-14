Quick Take: Pats win, stay in playoff picture

Published: Dec 14, 2008 at 01:14 PM

It was over when ...
Matt Cassel capped New England's opening drive of the second half by hooking up with Randy Moss for a 9-yard touchdown. The score was the second of the day for the former Raiders wide receiver and gave the Patriots a 42-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Fan feedback

   Who will win the AFC East? What is Oakland's biggest need, looking ahead to next season? 
  [ **What are your thoughts?**](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29749&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG12&override=true)

Game ball
Less than a week after the death of his father, Cassel recorded a career-high four touchdowns, finishing 18-of-30 for 218 yards.

Key stat
The Patriots recorded 21 first downs in the opening half, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions, while the Raiders totaled just five first downs in that stretch.

Noteworthy
The win kept New England in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC East with the Dolphins and Jets, both winners earlier in the day. ... Oakland's Justin Miller and New England's Ellis Hobbs recorded back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns in the second quarter. ... Patriots rookie CB Jonathan Wilhite recorded his first career interception. ... Moss and LaMont Jordan had big days against their former team. Moss finished with five catches and 67 yards to go with his two touchdowns, while Jordan rushed for 97 yards and a score on 12 carries. ... Raiders WR Ronald Curry caught his first touchdown since Week 1. ... Patriots OT Matt Light left the game midway through the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. He did not return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19

The Steelers announced Saturday that ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.
news

Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Beckham: "It just happened that this felt right in my heart, in my soul."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW