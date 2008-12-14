Quick Take: Pats win, stay in playoff picture

Noteworthy

The win kept New England in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC East with the Dolphins and Jets, both winners earlier in the day. ... Oakland's Justin Miller and New England's Ellis Hobbs recorded back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns in the second quarter. ... Patriots rookie CB Jonathan Wilhite recorded his first career interception. ... Moss and LaMont Jordan had big days against their former team. Moss finished with five catches and 67 yards to go with his two touchdowns, while Jordan rushed for 97 yards and a score on 12 carries. ... Raiders WR Ronald Curry caught his first touchdown since Week 1. ... Patriots OT Matt Light left the game midway through the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. He did not return.