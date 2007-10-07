Quick take: Pats too much for Browns

It was over when...
Browns quarterback Derek Anderson threw an ill-advised interception in the end zone in the first quarter, with Cleveland having a chance to tie or take a 7-3 lead. Patriots linebacker Junior Seau intercepted the pass, tipped by Asante Samuel. The Browns never came close to even tying the game after that.

Game balls
Patriots tight end Ben Watson continued his hot start, scoring twice on touchdown passes of 7 and 25 yards from Tom Brady. Watson finished the game with 118 total yards, including an 11-yard run -- the first rushing play of his NFL career.

Key stat
Anderson threw three interceptions -- all coming in the Browns' scoreless first half. Seau had two of the picks, while Samuel had his third interception of the season.

Noteworthy
Browns RB Jamal Lewis left after just one play -- and 11-yard run -- with a foot injury  . ... Brady tied an NFL record with at least three touchdown passes in his first five game. ... New England has outscored their opponents 92-21 in the first half this season. ... Seau's interceptions were the 16th and 17th of his career. ... Patriots safety Rodney Harrison saw his first action of the season after serving a four-game suspension. He finished with one tackle. ... New England has scored at least 34 points in all five of their games this season.

