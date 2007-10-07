Quick take: Pats too much for Browns

It was over when...
Browns quarterback Derek Anderson threw an ill-advised interception in the end zone in the first quarter, with Cleveland having a chance to tie or take a 7-3 lead. Patriots linebacker Junior Seau intercepted the pass, tipped by Asante Samuel. The Browns never came close to even tying the game after that.
Key stat
Anderson threw three interceptions -- all coming in the Browns' scoreless first half. Seau had two of the picks, while Samuel had his third interception of the season.
Noteworthy
Browns RB Jamal Lewis left after just one play -- and 11-yard run -- with