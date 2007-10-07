Quick take: Pats too much for Browns

Noteworthy

Browns RB Jamal Lewis left after just one play -- and 11-yard run -- with a foot injury . ... Brady tied an NFL record with at least three touchdown passes in his first five game. ... New England has outscored their opponents 92-21 in the first half this season. ... Seau's interceptions were the 16th and 17th of his career. ... Patriots safety Rodney Harrison saw his first action of the season after serving a four-game suspension. He finished with one tackle. ... New England has scored at least 34 points in all five of their games this season.