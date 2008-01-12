Quick Take: Pats' perfect season continues

Noteworthy

Brady went the entire first half without an incompletion, going 12-of-12 for 120 yards. His first incompletion didn't come until his 17th pass. Garrard wasn't much worse, going 12-of-14 for 149 yards in the first half. ... Harrison has recorded an interception in four straight postseason games. ... Randy Moss recorded a season-low 14 yards on just one reception. ... The Patriots' home win was their tenth straight in the postseason, the second longest streak in NFL history.