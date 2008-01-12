Quick Take: Pats' perfect season continues

Published: Jan 12, 2008 at 03:57 PM

It was over when...
Jaguars WR Dennis Northcutt dropped a potential third-down touchdown pass in the third quarter, preventing Jacksonville from matching the Patriots point-for-point. The Jaguars settled for a 39-yard Josh Scobee field goal that made the score 21-17, until New England drove down the field for a nine-yard Ben Watson touchdown (his second of the day) for a two score lead with just over a quarter remaining. Patriots safety Rodney Harrison sealed it with a late interception.

Game ball
Tom Brady was nearly perfect, going 26-of-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns, improving his playoff record to 13-2. His 92.9 completion percentage was an NFL record in the playoffs and regular season.

Key stat
Laurence Maroney single-handedly outgained the Jaguars' vaunted ground attack, recording 122 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. For all the talk of Jacksonville's running back tandem of Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, the pair totaled just 66 yards on the ground.

Noteworthy
Brady went the entire first half without an incompletion, going 12-of-12 for 120 yards. His first incompletion didn't come until his 17th pass. Garrard wasn't much worse, going 12-of-14 for 149 yards in the first half. ... Harrison has recorded an interception in four straight postseason games. ... Randy Moss recorded a season-low 14 yards on just one reception. ... The Patriots' home win was their tenth straight in the postseason, the second longest streak in NFL history.

