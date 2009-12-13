Quick Take: pats-panthers

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 07:53 AM

It was over when ...

  Kevin Faulk scored the 
 [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)' first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski's 47-yard field goal gave New England a 10-point lead with 4:01 remaining. The Panthers turned the ball over on downs on the following drive, allowing New England to run out the clock.

Game ball

Wes Welker has made 10-catch games look nearly routine as he recorded the feat for the fifth time in 11 games this season. The diminutive Patriots receiver regularly found the soft spots in Carolina's coverage, catching 10 passes for 105 yards.

Key Stat

The Panthers should have benefited from three Patriots turnovers, but their nine penalties for 92 yards ultimately killed them. New England's longest play from scrimmage was actually a 30-yard pass interference penalty on Panthers LB James Anderson.

Noteworthy

The Patriots are 7-0 at home this season. ... Welker joined Marvin Harrison (4), Jerry Rice (3), and Herman Moore (3) as the fourth player in NFL history with three consecutive 100-catch seasons. ... Patriots DT Vince Wilfork left the game with a foot injury and did not return. Fellow defensive lineman Ty Warren also left with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Patriots RT Nick Kaczur left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

