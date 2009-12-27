quick take: pats-jags

New England clinched the AFC East title with the win. ... The Patriots finished the regular season a perfect 8-0 at home. ... The Jaguars are 0-6 all-time at New England, including the playoffs. ... Welker now has 122 receptions on the season, surpassing his previous career-high of 112 set in 2007. ... Fred Taylor, facing his former team for the first time, recorded 35 yards on 11 carries. ... Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis left the game in the first half with a head injury and did not return. ... Brady has completed 49 of 54 passes in his last two games vs. Jacksonville.