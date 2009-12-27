quick take: pats-jags

It was over when ...
Pro Bowl
Selection Show
Host Rich Eisen, alongside seven-time
Pro Bowl picks Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp, announce the 86 players selected to the 2010 Pro Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
David Garrard was intercepted in the red zone on Jacksonville's opening drive of the second half. The Patriots subsequently executed a 10-play drive that ended with Randy Moss' third TD catch of the day -- a 17-yard pass from Tom Brady -- that gave New England a 35-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Game ball
With all due respect to Moss' three scores and Wes Welker's 13 catches for 138 yards, none of it would have been possible without Brady. New England's offensive line gave Brady perfect protection, allowing the quarterback to complete 23 of 26 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns.
Key Stat
Laurence Maroney fumbled on the goal line on New England's opening drive, but the Patriots scored touchdowns on five of their remaining seven drives.
Noteworthy
New England clinched the AFC East title with the win. ... The Patriots finished the regular season a perfect 8-0 at home. ... The Jaguars are 0-6 all-time at New England, including the playoffs. ... Welker now has 122 receptions on the season, surpassing his previous career-high of 112 set in 2007. ... Fred Taylor, facing his former team for the first time, recorded 35 yards on 11 carries. ... Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis left the game in the first half with a head injury and did not return. ... Brady has completed 49 of 54 passes in his last two games vs. Jacksonville.