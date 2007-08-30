Quick take: Pats hold off Giants

Published: Aug 30, 2007 at 05:36 PM

It was over when ...
Dante Wesley intercepted Tim Hasselbeck's pass at the Giants' 33-yard line with 4:44 remaining in the game. Patriots backup QB Matt Gutierrez put the game out of reach on the ensuing possession with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Childress.

Game balls
New England receivers C.J. Jones, Marcellus Rivers and Kelvin Kight combined on 13 receptions for 167 yards. Giants rookie RB Ahmad Bradshaw carried the ball six times for 46 yards, caught one pass for 9 yards and ran back two kickoffs.

Key stat
Either Lawrence Tynes or free agent Josh Huston will be the starting kicker, but neither distinguished himself in this game. The veteran Tynes hit from 43 yards and converted an extra point. Huston nailed a field goal from 33 yards and also had a successful PAT.

Noteworthy
Patriots DT Le Kevin Smith had three sacks, while LB Pierre Woods collected two sacks and forced two fumbles for New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

