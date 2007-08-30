Quick take: Pats hold off Giants

Game balls
New England receivers C.J. Jones, Marcellus Rivers and Kelvin Kight combined on 13 receptions for 167 yards. Giants rookie RB Ahmad Bradshaw carried the ball six times for 46 yards, caught one pass for 9 yards and ran back two kickoffs.
Key stat
Either Lawrence Tynes or free agent Josh Huston will be the starting kicker, but neither distinguished himself in this game. The veteran Tynes hit from 43 yards and converted an extra point. Huston nailed a field goal from 33 yards and also had a successful PAT.
Noteworthy
Patriots DT Le Kevin Smith had three sacks, while LB Pierre Woods collected two sacks and forced two fumbles for New England.