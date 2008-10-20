Quick Take: Pats have their way with Broncos

It was over when ...
Four first-half turnovers really put the Broncos in trouble early, but it was their fifth giveaway that effectively ended the game midway through the third quarter. Jay Cutler's pass was picked off by James Sanders at the New England 26-yard line with the Patriots up 27-0.

Game ball
Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel was accurate throwing intermediate and short-range passes and he was able to complement a dominant rushing attack by managing the game efficiently. He threw a career-high three touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over.

Key stat
New England ran for 257 yards, its highest total since Dec. 22, 1985. Sammy Morris had a career-high 138 yards on the ground in the first half, before leaving with an injury.

Noteworthy
Veteran safety Rodney Harrison was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter. ... The Broncos lost brothers Champ and Boss Bailey to first-half injuries. ... Denver RB Andre Hall fumbled both times he carried the ball in the first quarter. ... Randy Moss doubled his touchdown output this season with two scores.

