quick take: pats-dolphins

The Patriots lost consecutive games for the first time since November of 2006. ... New England is 1-5 on the road this season. ... The Dolphins are 5-0 in December under Tony Sparano. ... Brady went to the locker room with an arm injury after New England's first series, but returned on the following possession. Brady is also nursing a finger injury suffered last week, according to NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. ... With 352 passing yards, Brady went over 30,000 for his career.