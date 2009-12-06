quick take: pats-dolphins

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 07:46 AM

It was over when ...

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Miami Dolphins' 22-21 win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady was intercepted by Dolphins LB Channing Crowder with 35 seconds left, which allowed the Dolphins to preserve their victory.

Game ball

Dan Carpenter connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 41-yard kick with 1:02 remaining to put the Dolphins ahead for good.

Key Stat

In a game decided by one point, Bill Belichick will surely get heat for yet another controversial fourth-down call. With the Patriots leading 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-1 from Miami's 6-yard line late in the second quarter, Belichick chose to go for it instead of taking the field goal. However, RB Sammy Morris was stopped for no gain on New England's only fourth-down attempt in the game.

Noteworthy

The Patriots lost consecutive games for the first time since November of 2006. ... New England is 1-5 on the road this season. ... The Dolphins are 5-0 in December under Tony Sparano. ... Brady went to the locker room with an arm injury after New England's first series, but returned on the following possession. Brady is also nursing a finger injury suffered last week, according to NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. ... With 352 passing yards, Brady went over 30,000 for his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

