quick take: pats-dolphins

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Miami Dolphins' 22-21 win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Game ball
Dan Carpenter connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 41-yard kick with 1:02 remaining to put the Dolphins ahead for good.
Key Stat
In a game decided by one point, Bill Belichick will surely get heat for yet another controversial fourth-down call. With the Patriots leading 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-1 from Miami's 6-yard line late in the second quarter, Belichick chose to go for it instead of taking the field goal. However, RB Sammy Morris was stopped for no gain on New England's only fourth-down attempt in the game.
Noteworthy
The Patriots lost consecutive games for the first time since November of 2006. ... New England is 1-5 on the road this season. ... The Dolphins are 5-0 in December under Tony Sparano. ... Brady went to the locker room with an arm injury after New England's first series, but returned on the following possession. Brady is also nursing a finger injury suffered last week, according to NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. ... With 352 passing yards, Brady went over 30,000 for his career.